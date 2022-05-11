Talladega Police searches for missing 15-year-old girl

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen Monday night.
Kaylee Joy Arnold is a white female standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 85 pounds. She was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. on Alabama 77 North.
At the time, she was wearing a black T-shirt with on it, cream-colored sweatpants and white tennis shoes. Although it was not clear which way she might have been headed, she does have some contacts in Clanton.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.