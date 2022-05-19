Talladega Police search for suspect in January shooting

Talladega Police and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a shooting in January.
Tremondez Jayquan “Trey Savage” Lynch is a 20-year-old black male standing 6-foot-4 and weighing about 140 pounds. He is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with an incident on Tenney Street on Jan. 28.
Lynch is believed to have fired multiple gunshots into a white Toyota Camry on Tenney Street, wounding a passenger. The driver of the vehicle was not hit.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police were first made aware of the shooting when they were contacted by emergency room personnel at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. The passenger was eventually transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he was discharged after three or four days.
Thompson said Lynch had been identified as a suspect some time ago, and that a warrant had been issued, but officers had not been able to find him to serve the warrant.
Bond on the warrant is set at $15,000.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison, including a firearm enhancement.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tramondez Jayquan Lynch, please immediately call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
You may also leave an anonymous tip with the city at 256-299-0011 or via the city’s website, www.talladega.com.