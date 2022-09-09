 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega Police search for man accused of crimes against minor

Police lights teaser
TNS

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for sex crimes involving a minor.

Randy Lee Parden

Randy Lee Parden

Police have obtained warrants for two counts of sodomy in the second degree against Randy Lee Parden, 36. According to Chief Diane Thomas, the victim in both cases was a 12-year-old boy. The abuse allegedly took place in Talladega on March 12 and 13.