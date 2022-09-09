Talladega Police search for man accused of crimes against minor

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for sex crimes involving a minor.
Police have obtained warrants for two counts of sodomy in the second degree against Randy Lee Parden, 36. According to Chief Diane Thomas, the victim in both cases was a 12-year-old boy. The abuse allegedly took place in Talladega on March 12 and 13.
Parden is described as a white man, 6-foot-4 and weighing about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Parden’s current whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163 or 256-362-4508. You may also call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.
Anonymous tips may also be left through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.
Sodomy in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.