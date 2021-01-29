Talladega Police say burglary likely related to other recent break-ins

Talladega Police are investigating another business burglary reported early Friday morning, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
He said this burglary is likely to be related to several other recent break-ins targeting convenience stores and hardware stores, Thompson said.
The most recent break-in was at the AOC Texaco Station on Cherry Street at 1:55 a.m. Friday. Like in the other recent break-ins, the front door glass was smashed with a brick or rock, and the burglar was inside for less than a minute.
In this case, the items stolen included 40 packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $8 each and 20 packs of Sonoma cigarettes valued at $5.47 each. Inventory was not complete as of Friday afternoon, so some other items may have been taken as well.
The difference between this burglary and the others, Thompson said, is that the burglar first flipped a breaker on the outside of the store, cutting off the video cameras.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.