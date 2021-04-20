Talladega Police respond to pair of apparently unrelated shootings

Talladega Police responded to two apparently unrelated shootings in two days, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Interim Chief John McCoy, the first incident was Sunday between 8 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. The victim reported she was near the intersection of Coosa Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in 2007 Nissan Murano when she saw a Black male wearing a white shirt and red shorts fire a handgun in her direction.
McCoy said the victim drove to her home, across town, and did not realize until then that her vehicle had been hit by at least two bullets.
McCoy said she told investigators that she did not know her would-be assailant.
The second incident was just over 24 hours later, between 11:10 and 11:17 p.m. on Green Acres Drive.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim was at home asleep when she reported hearing several shots fired in the street. Faulkner said the victim’s home was hit at least three times, and that some property inside her living room was damaged by bullets.
Faulkner added that investigators recovered 9 mm, 10 mm and .40 caliber shells outside the house that had been shot into.
The victim in this case did name one suspect, Faulkner said.
There is an obvious connection between the two incidents, he added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.