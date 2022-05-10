Talladega Police respond to late Monday night shootings

Talladega Police responded to one or possibly two shootings late Monday night, according to incident and offense reports available Tuesday.
One person was injured, and one of the victims in the case was later arrested on gun charges. Even before that, however, neither victim was willing to cooperate with investigators, and there were no suspects as of Tuesday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers were first dispatched to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center after 10 p.m. Monday night. On arrival, they determined that the victim, an 18-year-old male from Talladega, had some minor cuts to his head from broken glass, but had not in fact been shot.
This victim had been the passenger in a vehicle that had been fired into, driven by Cody Wilson, 34, also of Talladega. Wilson was not injured, Thompson said.
Wilson was carrying two firearms on his person, which were taken from him. He was arrested at first for carrying a pistol without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Thompson said further investigation revealed that Wilson had a previous arrest for domestic violence, which increased the charge against him to a felony.
As of Tuesday night, he was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond.
The specific scene of the shooting into Wilson’s vehicle had not been determined, but officers did respond to a residence on Wallace Street that appeared to have been shot into.
Thompson said there were four people in the house at the time, but that all of them had been sleeping when they heard something striking the outside of the house.
They eventually located a hole in a hallway wall and a spent projectile was recovered in the bathroom. No one was injured.
The two incidents appeared to have happened about the same time, but Thompson said they could not be linked definitively.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.