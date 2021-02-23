Talladega Police report drive-by shooting on Lane Street

Talladega Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported on Lane Street on Monday night, according to an incident and offense report. The victim is expected to survive.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, the victim is a 46-year-old man and reported that he was walking down Lane Street, near the intersection of Frazier Street, at about 11:50 p.m. Monday when a Nissan Maxima or Altima pulled up next to him. Someone inside the car fired three shots from a handgun, hitting the victim one time in the leg, then drove off.
The victim was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which Faulkner said was non-life-threatening.
Faulkner said investigators have identified a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line. Anonymous tips can also be left at the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.