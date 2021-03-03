Talladega Police pick up man for failure to register as sex offender

Talladega Police have arrested a convicted sex offender for failing to comply with the Alabama Sex Offender Registration Act.
Damien Jovaughn Curry, 34, was convicted of rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in 2007. It was not immediately clear when he was released from prison, but he was also convicted of escape and assaulting a police officer in 2015.
According to Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Curry registered with Talladega County upon release, but failed to register in the city, even though he lived in the city limits.
Bond on the SORNA violation was set at $5,000. He was already in the Talladega County Metro Jail on unrelated misdemeanor charges and for non-payment of child support when he was served with the SORNA warrant.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.