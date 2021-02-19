Talladega Police pick up fugitive from justice

A Talladega man with a dozen convictions for child sexual exploitation in Georgia was arrested as a fugitive from justice Wednesday night.
Russell Andrew Cottone, 51, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in 2014 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released in 2017. Since being released, he has lived in Randolph County and in Talladega.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, law enforcement in Fayette County, Ga., had gotten a warrant for Cottone’s arrest for violating the terms of his probation, particularly for having access to a computer.
As of Friday night, Cottone was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail, awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
The crime of sexual exploitation of a child in Georgia is similar to the crime of manufacture or dissemination of child pornography in Alabama.