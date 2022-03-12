Talladega Police lieutenant saw mentoring local interns as an opportunity

Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson is passing some of his years of experience in law enforcement on to the next generation.
Thompson entered into a partnership with Talladega College seven years ago to create an internship program for criminal justice majors that will not only give them the benefit of real-world experience but will also give them an opportunity for employment and to do some networking.
“I saw an opportunity to help improve the future for prospective law enforcement and criminal justice professionals by teaching criminal justice students relevant laws and the main elements of the justice system — courts, police and corrections,” Thompson said. “My interns interact with criminal justice professionals in the work environment, which leads to good references, great networking and, ultimately, full time employment opportunities. These young people are our future. I do my best to give them direction and guidance.”
The classes include regular instruction and hands-on instruction through activities like simulated crime scenes.
Thompson is well suited to training these future professionals. In addition to his many years as a patrol officer, investigator and supervisor, he also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Purdue University Lafayette and is now in his final year of law school at the Birmingham School of Law.
In addition to educating the students, the program serves another purpose as well: providing them with a positive experience with law enforcement.
“I do my best to make every day a day that they will remember and show them the great things they can do as law enforcement officers in the future," Thompson said. "I provide many real-life examples of the best ways to resolve conflict. Conflict resolution in the most peaceful manner is always the goal. Over the last seven years I have kept in touch with many students and helped them in their endeavors in finding jobs in their chosen fields.
"I have seen many times that the experiences they received while in this program have helped them gain great jobs. I try to open their minds to diversity and empower them in the peace-building strategies they can utilize in their future. This program is not only making an impact in their lives, but also in the lives of all the people they will serve in the future."
Added City Manager Seddrick Hill: “I commend Lt. Thompson for helping to shape the lives and careers of criminal justice majors for the past seven years. Through the city’s recent partnership with CareerLIFE, we will be able to expand on his work by providing additional internship, co-ops and workforce development opportunities for students in criminal justice and other fields. We are fortunate to have Lt. Thompson and other employees who excited about helping to cutivate success in students.”
Anyone interested in pursuing a career with the Talladega Police Department can pick up an application at www.talladega.com. Salaries start at $19 an hour, with benefits including 13 holidays a year, vacation and sick leave, Blue Cross health insurance, Tier 1 State Retirement and benefits including health insurance after retirement.