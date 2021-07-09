Talladega Police investigating three separate shooting incidents

Talladega Police responded to three shooting incidents in less than two hours Thursday afternoon, according to incident and offense reports available Friday. Two people were injured, but no one was killed.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first incident was reported at 11:38 a.m. on Avenue H near Six Points. The victim, a 23-year-old male from Talladega, said that he was driving by New Image Hair Salon, away from Six Points, when someone in a white car driving in the opposite direction opened fire on him. The victim said his vehicle was struck at least six times, and that he was struck once in the back of his left shoulder.
The victim then drove himself to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where police were contacted, Thompson said.
The victim was not able to give any description of his assailant other than that he was in a white car.
Three 7.62 by .39 shell casings and a bullet fragment were recovered from the crime scene, Thompson said. Another bullet was extracted from the victim’s shoulder at the hospital.
The second shooting was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the 300 block of Burr Avenue. A 54-year-old woman reported that she was in her bed when she heard gunshots and got down on the floor. A neighbor also heard the shots and called 911, Thompson said.
When police responded to the scene, the woman reported that her thumb had been severed by a bullet, and that bullets had struck the outside of her home and her car, which was parked outside.
Thompson said employees of the Talladega Housing Authority reported seeing shots coming from a red, white and blue Dodge Challenger.
Thompson said 18 .223 caliber rifle casings were recovered from this scene.
The third incident was at 1:36 p.m. on the 500 block of Avenue H. The victim in this case reported hearing multiple shots fired and took cover, but when all was said and done there were no injuries and no property damage reported from this incident. A single 7.62 casing was recovered at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing shots coming from a silver Chevrolet Camaro, which was followed by a black Camero.
Later Thursday afternoon investigators spotted a vehicle matching the description of the multicolored Challenger and pulled it over, Thompson said. The Challenger was being followed by a blue Toyota, which ran from the stop at a high rate of speed after the Challenger was pulled over. A short chase ensued.
The drivers of both vehicles were interviewed and both vehicles were impounded. The driver of the blue Toyota, a 20-year-old male Talladega resident, was briefly arrested for attempting to elude a police officer, but had someone post $1,000 bond for him about 15 minutes after being booked into jail.
The driver of the multicolored vehicle has not been charged with anything, Thompson said.
Although the three shootings happened within a short time and in fairly close proximity, Thompson said it was still too early in the investigation to comment on a relationship between the three incidents.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.