Talladega Police investigating the theft of four more catalytic converters

Talladega Police are investigating three more incidents involving the theft of catalytic converters from running vehicles since mid-February.
Sometime between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19, according to an incident and offense report, someone cut the converter off a Ford F250 belonging to Versatile Transport on Alabama 21 North. There is no video of theft, which was reported Feb. 19, and no witnesses or suspects.
The next incident involved two trucks belonging to the city of Talladega parked at the main sewage treatment plan. The two converters are valued in the report at $1,000. Again, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
The most recent case involved the theft of a catalytic converter from a bread truck parked at the Flowers’ Bread Store on Haynes Street. Again, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Catalytic converter thefts have become rather common over the last few weeks all over Talladega County.
Five catalytic converters were reported stolen from A&E Automotive on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard in the first week of February. Also, in that same time frame, four were reported stolen from a different business on West McMillan Street. In addition, four were reported stolen from Talladega County Bus Shop in Brecon between Feb. 12-15.
Catalytic converters do contain some rare metals that are quite valuable, but in miniscule quantities.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.