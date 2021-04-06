Talladega Police investigating domestic shooting incident

Talladega Police are investigating what appears to be a domestic incident that escalated to a shooting Monday night.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, police were first notified of the incident by personnel at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. The victim, a 32-year-old male, had been dropped off at the emergency room with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the lower chest. He was later taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett said that based on video from the hospital, investigators were able to locate the car that dropped the victim off and found blood in it. The car, an older model Nissan Altima, was owned by the victim’s girlfriend, she said.
A 9 mm Taurus handgun was also recovered, Garrett said.
As of Tuesday, no one had been charged in connection with the incident, Garrett said. The girlfriend had declined to give a statement to police, and the boyfriend was still not able to do so, she explained.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous information may also be left on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.