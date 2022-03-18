Talladega Police investigating death of 25-year-old Talladega man

Following a spate of shooting incidents during the past week, Talladega Police are now investigating their first homicide of 2022.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police responded to numerous shots fired calls on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. at 11:47 p.m. Thursday night. Once on the scene, officers found a vehicle off the roadway. Oderious Tre’quan Jemison, 25, of Talladega, was inside the vehicle at the time.
Thompson said Jemison appeared to have died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to recover several 7.62 shell casings from the scene.
Although almost no information was available Friday, the incident leading up to Jemison’s death appears to be the second shooting incident reported in Talladega on Thursday. According to a daily call log, police also responded to a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H that appears to have been occupied by a 64-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.
The log shows a call for shooting into an occupied residence and assault with a gun, indicating that at least one of the listed victims was hit, but without further information it was not immediately clear who had been hit or how badly.
These two incidents were the fifth and sixth shooting related incidents in the city of Talladega this week. The first incident was reported on Knox Street, where several shots were fired into an occupied residence. None of the occupants, including three children, were hit. There were at least five cars parked in front of the residence that were also hit, according to Thompson. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The second incident was early Wednesday morning on Avenue H. Thompson said the victim was coming home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it started firing shots in his direction. The victim’s vehicle and residence were both hit multiple times, although he was not hurt
Six 40 caliber shell casings and two 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Thursday morning, Talladega Police got a be on the lookout notice for a vehicle coming from Oxford driven by a man with a gunshot wound. Thompson said shortly after that call came, police were notified by staff at Citizens Baptist Medical Center was treating such a person.
The investigation eventually led to information that the shooting took place in the city of Talladega, possibly in or near City Court II, although an exact crime scene was never identified.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was hit one time in the right side, just above his hip.
Thompson said the victim did not provide any further information and said he did not want the case investigated further or the suspect prosecuted.
Information on the victim’s condition was unavailable Thursday afternoon.
The fourth case involved a man with a .22 Derringer in his front pocket. Police initially responded to a shots-fired call at Benny’s Howard and West, but witness statements and store video show that the victim actually shot himself in the foot when trying to step out of his vehicle.
There is no obvious indication that any of the above incidents are related to each other.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.