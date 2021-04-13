Talladega Police investigating bomb threat call to Dollar General

Talladega Police are investigating a terrorist threat at the Dollar General Store on Mountain View Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, a bomb threat was called in to Talladega County 911, then a short time afterward at the store. The store was evacuated, but no sign of any bomb or other dangerous device was found inside.
Garrett said both of the calls came from the same number, and that it appeared to be a landline.
The case remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips may also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.