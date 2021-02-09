Talladega Police investigating bad checks from Oregon

Talladega Police are investigating the passing of at least seven bogus checks at Check Into Cash on Battle Street in late December and early January.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, all of the fake checks apparently were drawn on an Oregon Employee Department account. All but one of the checks were for exactly $600, while the remaining check was for $800.
Faulkner said the checks were presented by at least four different people. According to their identifications, all were women between 24 and 42, and three of the women were Black. Although the checks were presented at various times between Dec. 28 and Jan. 13, they were all reported to police Feb. 8, after they were returned from the bank.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.