Talladega Police investigates shooting, later find two males, guns, drugs, blue spoon and a Bible

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Davis Street near Davis Lane early Thursday morning, as well as two other seemingly related incidents.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the first incident was reported after 2:45 a.m., when multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home. Shots penetrated an exterior wall, two bedrooms and then exited the structure, Faulkner said.
The occupants of the home were asleep at the time, and no one inside was injured. One of the residents inside the home called a family member, who in turn called police. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, and no slugs or shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Less than an hour later, a resident of Davis Lane called police and reported two suspicious men in her yard. Faulkner said officers responding to that call found two men hunkered down in the yard and hiding. The officers drew their weapons, and the two men were taken into custody.
Faulkner said one of the two was only 15 years old, and was turned over to the custody of his mother.
The other man was 31, and was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Between the two of them, officers recovered an AR pistol, a 9 mm handgun, several small bags of marijuana, a bag of powder cocaine, a bag of crack cocaine, 23 clear plastic tubes and a Gucci bag containing a blue spoon and a Bible.
Faulkner said the adult was turned over to the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force, but as of Thursday he had not been charged for the guns or the drugs.
About 5 a.m., further down Davis Street, Faulkner said investigators did locate 14 10 mm shell casings in the street, although it was not immediately clear how long they had been there.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.