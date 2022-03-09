Talladega Police investigates shooting into occupied residence

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence in the Knoxville Homes area around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to incident and offense reports.
Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Wednesday that officers first responded to the Murphy Oil parking lot, where two people said that they had been shot at in another part of the city, although neither man was injured. They said they did not know who was shooting at them.
One of the two individuals was armed at the time, and another firearm was found inside the car, along with some marijuana. Neither of the men had a permit, Thompson said.
An 18-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were each charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and the 18-year-old was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree.
At about the same time, another officer responded to a shots fired call from the area of Wallis and Scott Streets, where several spent shell casings were recovered.
A resident of Knoxville Homes reported hearing several shots and, stepping outside, found that his apartment had been hit more than once. No one inside the residence was hurt either.
All of the recovered shells appear to have come from 9 mm weapons, Thompson said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had been charged with the shooting.
Any information on this incident can be reported at 256-362-4508 or left as an anonymous tip at 256-299-0011 or on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.