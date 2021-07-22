You are the owner of this article.
Talladega Police investigates catalytic converter thefts

Talladega Police are investigating at least two catalytic converter thefts, according to incident and offense reports.

According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, the first was stolen out from under a 2014 Ford F-150 belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The vehicle had been parked for some time outside AltaPointe mental health center on Bemiston Avenue. The converter is valued at $600.

Faulkner said the vehicle had been parked for some time, and it was not entirely clear when the converter might have been taken.

The second incident involved the theft of a DPF filter catalytic converter from a 2008 Maxforce Truck belonging to Vulcan. The truck had been parked on a lot off Alabama 21 South in Talladega, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.

Thompson added that thieves also took a Nappa battery valued at $450 from a Ford F750 parked on the same lot during the same time frame.

Anyone with information on either of these events should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.

