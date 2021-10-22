Talladega Police investigate trio of break-ins in which homes damaged, valuables taken

Talladega Police are investigating three residential break-ins reported in the city’s jurisdiction Thursday and Friday. The three incidents do not appear to be related.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the first incident was reported Thursday on the 1310 block of Hayes Road. The victim reported finding a kitchen window broken and a back door, which had been locked when the victim left, open. A 9 mm handgun and a pair of diamond earrings valued at $500 were the only items reported missing. McElrath said the house had an alarm system, and that someone had picked up the phone and then hung up when the security company called. The call was made at 1:56 p.m. Thursday.
The second incident occurred between 7:22 p.m. and 7:28 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Cleves Lane. The victim reported that a door was found open and a wooden door frame was damaged, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
The third incident occurred Thursday night or Friday morning on the 2900 block of Howell Cove Road.
Again, a wooden door frame was listed in the report as damaged, and the items stolen included a 65-inch smart TV valued at $700 and two gun safes. The two safes between them contained seven firearms, miscellaneous jewelry and cash. A more detailed inventory was not available Friday afternoon.
There are no listed witnesses or suspects in any of these cases, McElrath said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.