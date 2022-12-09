 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega police investigate trailer break-in

Talladega police are investigating a burglary on Mary Street that resulted in the theft of future Christmas gifts.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the break-in occurred sometime after 4 p.m. Dec. 6. The victim, he said, does not live on the 600 block of Mary Street, where the burglary occurred, but was doing some work there. The burglars broke into a trailer on the property and stole two Roku TVs, a 65-inch and a 55-inch, and an Xbox X.