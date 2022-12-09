Talladega police investigate trailer break-in

Talladega police are investigating a burglary on Mary Street that resulted in the theft of future Christmas gifts.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the break-in occurred sometime after 4 p.m. Dec. 6. The victim, he said, does not live on the 600 block of Mary Street, where the burglary occurred, but was doing some work there. The burglars broke into a trailer on the property and stole two Roku TVs, a 65-inch and a 55-inch, and an Xbox X.
Curtis said the victim told investigators that he planned on giving the items as Christmas gifts and had been storing them in the trailer.
As of Thursday there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.