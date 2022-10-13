Talladega Police investigate shooting into occupied residence on Court Street

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on the 400 block of Court Street reported Friday night.
The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. According to Chief Diane Thomas, multiple shots were fired into the house, damaging a bedroom window but not hitting any of the three people who were inside at the time.
The report does not say whether the shooter or shooters appeared to be on foot or in a car or if any casings were recovered at the scene.
There do not appear to be any other witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com.