 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega Police investigate shooting into occupied residence on Court Street

Shooting teaser

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on the 400 block of Court Street reported Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. According to Chief Diane Thomas, multiple shots were fired into the house, damaging a bedroom window but not hitting any of the three people who were inside at the time.