Talladega Police investigate shooting into occupied residence, no one hit

Shooting teaser

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence reported on East Sloan Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the incident took place about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim reported that he saw a vehicle drive slowly past his house. As the vehicle passed, a person inside fired one shot at the residence.