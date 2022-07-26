Talladega Police investigate shooting into occupied residence, no one hit

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence reported on East Sloan Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the incident took place about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim reported that he saw a vehicle drive slowly past his house. As the vehicle passed, a person inside fired one shot at the residence.
The projectile entered the residence through a window, but the victim was not hit, Thompson said.
The victim told investigators that he was the only person in the house at the time.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.