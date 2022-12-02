Talladega police investigate power theft from co-op

A Munford man is facing criminal charges as Talladega police investigate an ongoing theft of electricity from Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.
However, as of Wednesday, no charges have been filed as the case remains under investigation.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, a resident of the 100 block of Elliott Lane in Munford (which is in the Talladega Police Department’s jurisdiction), appears to have connected the meter box on the side of his house with a nearby power pole using jumper cables.
It was not immediately clear how long the cables had been in place. Curtis said Coosa Valley was attempting to determine exactly how much electricity had been stolen.
A CVEC crew was sent to safely remove the cables, Curtis said.