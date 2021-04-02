Talladega Police investigate pair of car thefts

Talladega Police are investigating two apparent unrelated auto thefts reported during the past week.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, the first incident was reported Tuesday afternoon. The victim in this case reported that he met several people on Central Avenue, then got in his car with three of them. He told investigators that on Alabama 77 South, he was forced out of the car and the three “friends” drove off, leaving him to walk. The victim said he knew two of the people in the car only by their first name, but did know the first and last name of the third person.
The vehicle is described as a greenish gray 2005 Saturn with an Etowah County (31) tag on it. The victim had recently purchased the car from his brother, who was the one who initially reported it stolen, Garrett said.
At around the same time, a block further up Central Avenue, a woman reported that someone had gone into her vehicle and stolen a Ruger 9 mm handgun. It was not immediately clear if this theft was related to the theft of the car, Garrett said, although the two incidents were close enough together that it was entirely possible that they were.
The second incident involved a red Dodge Charger that was actually recovered by police and impounded before it was reported stolen. Garrett said the vehicle was found in a ditch on Sloan Avenue near Talladega Downs March 29.
The owner said he realized the car had been stolen from West Gate Homes sometime prior to March 31.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been no arrests made in connection with either case.