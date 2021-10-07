Talladega Police investigate gunshot shooting of 17-year-old

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting on South Main Avenue on Tuesday that injured a local teen.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers responded to a shots fired call around the 500 block of South Main Avenue around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers aided the victim by helping control the bleeding until Sylacauga Ambulance Service arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment. He said the victim's wounds are not considered life threatening.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, contact the Sylacauga Police If Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464, or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.