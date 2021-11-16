Talladega Police investigate death of man, whose body was found on Tinney Street

Talladega Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found on Tinney Street by a passerby Monday morning.
Captain Jeremy Faulkner said the man was believed to be from Talladega. His family had been notified.
“There were no injuries or evidence to suggest anything suspicious,” Faulkner said. “It appears to be a natural death. However, the deceased was found on the side of the road on Tinney Street North. Currently, his death is still under investigation.”
The report on the body being found was filed at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.