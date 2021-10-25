Talladega Police investigate catalytic converter theft in the city

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft in the city, according to an incident and offense report.
The report indicates the converter was stolen sometime between Oct. 17-24 off a Ford E350 van belonging to First Freewill Baptist Church on Whitson Road.
The reporting person told investigators that Oct. 17 was the last time the van had been used before Sunday. When it was started up Sunday, the reporting person said it sounded unusually loud and, after checking, determined that someone had sawed the catalytic convert off the bottom of the vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Catalytic converters typically contain small amounts of precious and rare metals, including gold and platinum, making them a fairly common target for thieves, especially since they cannot be traced once removed from the vehicle they came with.
According to a national survey by Beenverified.com, catalytic converter thefts set a record in 2020 and are expected to triple by the end of this year.
Anyone with information on either of these events should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip www.talladega.com.