Talladega Police investigate catalytic converter theft, and they've got pictures

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle belonging to the county Board of Education.
The theft occurred between 4:30 and 5 a.m., when a lone suspect cut the catalytic converter of a van belonging to the county schools. The theft was caught on video, and stills from the video have been published on social media.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, investigators have tentatively identified a suspect thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.
The investigation was still ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, however.