Talladega Police investigate case of woman who died after getting struck by car

A Riverside woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Talladega early Sunday morning.
According to Talladega Police Captain Jeremy Faulkner, Taniiya Cook, 26, was initially transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and then transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where she died.
The incident leading up to Cook’s death was still under investigation Wednesday, with Alabama State Troopers expected to assist starting later this week. Faulkner said what was known is that Cook had been in a vehicle that was involved in an accident, and which was disabled on the side of Alabama 77 near Valley Road about 2 a.m. Sunday. She was outside of her car when she was struck by another vehicle, Faulkner said.
Funeral arrangements for Cook were still incomplete Wednesday afternoon, but will be announced by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home of Talladega.