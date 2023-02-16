 Skip to main content
Talladega police investigate Broadway shooting

Talladega police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a 19-year-old victim being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at Sunrise Apartments on Broadway Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Initially, the officers could not locate the victim, but the victim’s brother said that his brother had been shot.