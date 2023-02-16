Talladega police investigate Broadway shooting

Talladega police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a 19-year-old victim being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at Sunrise Apartments on Broadway Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Initially, the officers could not locate the victim, but the victim’s brother said that his brother had been shot.
The victim was later located in the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega with what appeared to be a small caliber gunshot wound to his groin.
The victim told investigators that he had walked out into his front yard, heard a shot and then felt intense pain in his groin. He then reported seeing two males fleeing from the scene. Investigators believe they have identified the assailants, but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
The 19-year-old victim was eventually airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for further treatment.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.