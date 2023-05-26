Talladega police investigate break-ins at storage facility

Talladega police are investigating at least two break-ins of mini-storage warehouses on East Street North reported Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no known witnesses and no suspects in the case.
Capt. Ron McElrath said it is likely that more victims will be coming forward in the near future.
The two incidents Monday were very similar, he added. Both victims receive text messages telling them that they needed to put locks on their storage units, and both said they already had locks on them.
One of the victims attempted to call the storage warehouse manager but got no response.When they went to check, both victims said they found the locks missing from the doors, and that some property was missing from inside. The first victim reported the theft of a 32-inch television and a jewelry box containing jewelry valued at about $6,000.
The second victim reported the theft of a Dell laptop and case.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or leave an anonymous tip at 256-299-0011 or wwww.talladega.com.