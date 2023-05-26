 Skip to main content
Talladega police investigate break-ins at storage facility

Talladega police are investigating at least two break-ins of mini-storage warehouses on East Street North reported Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no known witnesses and no suspects in the case.

Capt. Ron McElrath said it is likely that more victims will be coming forward in the near future.