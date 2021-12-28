Talladega Police identify another victim in Pineview Landing shooting

Talladega Police have identified another victim in a shooting at Pineview Landing early Christmas morning.
At about 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots-fired call and found three cars, including a BMW with the engine still running, and an apartment had been fired into. All were vacant, but all were damaged by bullets, according to Interim Chief John McCoy.
Investigators were made aware of damage to a second apartment Monday, after the resident of that apartment came back after visiting family for the holidays.
According to Interim Captain Ron McElrath, investigators located three bullet holes in the second apartment, although it is possible only one bullet made all three holes.
Nine 7.62x39 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
A shooting into an occupied vehicle in the same area Dec. 22 is also still under investigation.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com