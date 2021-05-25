Talladega Police hunting suspect in Curry Court shooting death

Talladega Police have obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a murder in Curry Court earlier this month.
Police are actively searching for the suspect, but had not made an arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.
The victim in this case, Arnold Wayne Moten, 29, was shot sometime after 11:30 p.m. on May 15, while attending a gathering in Curry Court. He was shot outside the apartment where the gathering was being held, and was being loaded into a private vehicle when police arrived.
Moten was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 10 minutes after midnight May 16.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson investigated the case and was able to secure a warrant Tuesday. The name of the suspect and other details of the case are being withheld until the warrant is served and the suspect is in custody.
Bond on the warrant is set at $100,000.
Anyone with information on this or any other case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also post tips, anonymous or otherwise, through the city’s website, www.talladega.com.