Talladega Police get the call for trio of Thursday afternoon shooting incidents

Talladega Police responded to three shooting incidents Thursday afternoon that left at least two people injured, but no one dead.
All three cases were still in the early stages of active investigation Thursday afternoon, with few details available for public release. At least one person of interest has been detained, although no one had been charged as of early Thursday evening.
It was also too early to say if any of the three afternoon shootings were related to one another, or to a previous incident on Mahoney Lane early Thursday morning. In that case, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, someone fired at least five shots, hitting two vehicles and two windows of the residence where the vehicles were parked. Neither of the vehicles were occupied, but the residence was. The person inside was not hit and did not see or hear anything.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You can also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s web site, www.talladega.com, or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.