Talladega police: fraudulent unemployment claims are on the rise

The number of unemployment claims in Talladega County may be trending downward lately, but apparently the number of fraudulent claims are going through the roof.
According to Talladega Police Detective Lisa Garrett, there have been at least six people in the city limits who have reported that someone tried to file a claim using their information since March 25. And those are just the ones who reported it to the police, she added.
“It’s a huge trend right now,” Garrett said. “And they all say the same thing. They say that they got a letter from the state Employment Office saying that someone has tried to file for unemployment in their name, and they didn’t know anything about it.”
Filing a claim would require personal information, Garrett added, and none of the reporting parties said they knew how their information may have gotten out.
When a claim is filed, the filer’s employer or ex-employer has to verify their eligibility, and a letter goes out to the supposed applicant as well. To date, Garrett said, she does not know of any of the claims actually resulting in a payout to the fake applicant.
Although the police reports don’t say specifically, Garrett said most unemployment claims during the pandemic have been filed online, which makes fraud attempts even easier.
“That’s normally something you’d have to do in person, but now you can be anybody behind a screen. It could very well be the scammers are not even local.”
If you get a letter saying that you have applied for unemployment and you haven’t, contact the employment office immediately and file a police report as well, Garrett said.