Talladega police, fire respond to vehicle rollover Sunday night

Talladega Police and Firefighters responded to a one-vehicle accident Sunday night that sent the driver to the hospital in Birmingham.
According to Police Detective Lisa Garrett, police were called to the intersection of the 275 Bypass and Alabama 21 at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Apparently, an 18-wheeler owned by J&M Tank Lines ran off the road, over-corrected and then ended up on it’s side in a ditch.
The accident report listed the driver as a 50-year-old male, but no other information about him was available.
The police report also did not say what the truck was carrying. But a fire department report posted on social media Monday said a powdery substance was spilled from the truck that was deemed non-hazardous.
The driver had to be extricated from the cab and then was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham by helicopter. Information on his condition was not available Monday.