Talladega Police Department starts new Facebook page

The Talladega Police Department has launched a new Facebook page.
According to Chief Jason Busby, the new page will be updated more frequently and monitored more closely.
The old page is still up as well, he said, but because of ongoing technical problems, has not been updated since December. Those problems have been addressed with the new page.
The new page shows a Talladega Police badge on a black background. The old site shows an outline type drawing of a police officer on a green background.
The new page is public, and everyone is invited to follow and like, Busby said.