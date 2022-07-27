Talladega Police Department participates in drive that gets blood from 19 donors

The Talladega Police Department and the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Spring Street Recreation Center that netted enough blood from 19 donors to potentially save 42 lives.
Donors included Chief Diane Thomas, as well as Officer Corey Phillips, Systems Administrator Rhiannon Harris and Lt. J.T. Tomlin.
“The Talladega Police Department understands how vital it is for the American Red Cross to maintain a sufficient supply of blood,” Thomas said. “Holding a blood drive at Spring Street allowed us to support a great organization, show our community how much we care, and help save lives.”
She added that the blood drive was just one way TPD officers have been reaching out to help strengthen community relations through various initiatives.
“For instance,” she said, “Officers Mohamed Sow and Adam Awwad recently visited children at Granny’s House Day Care (and) officers will assist at the Back To School Rally on Saturday, July 30, at Veterans Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.”