Talladega Police Department participates in drive that gets blood from 19 donors

Blood drive2-bc.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega Police Department and the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Spring Street Recreation Center that netted enough blood from 19 donors to potentially save 42 lives.

Donors included Chief Diane Thomas, as well as Officer Corey Phillips, Systems Administrator Rhiannon Harris and Lt. J.T. Tomlin.