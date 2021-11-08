Talladega Police confirm that Howard Street deaths was murder/suicide

The incident that left two people dead on Howard Street late last month was a murder/suicide, according to Talladega Police.
LaToya Shardae Merritt, 31, and Kavaris Lamont Oden, 32, were both found dead in the bedroom of Merritt’s trailer on Howard Street on the morning of Oct. 28. Both had been shot.
According to Chief John McCoy, investigators had been able to piece together what happened based on physical evidence, preliminary autopsy findings and witness testimony.
Although Oden and Merritt were no longer a couple, McCoy said, they did have a child in common. They also had a history of domestic violence that had involved police intervention in the past.
On the night they died, McCoy said, Oden appears to have broken into Merritt’s trailer by a back door that Merritt had tried to barricade with a washing machine. Oden was armed with a gun, and began firing when he entered the residence.
Merritt retreated, got a firearm of her own, and began to return fire, hitting Oden once but not fatally injuring him. Oden then shot and killed Merritt.
Sometime after killing Merritt, Oden appears to have taken his own life, McCoy said.
In addition to her child in common with Oden, Merritt had two other children. All three of them were in the trailer during the fatal incident, McCoy said. The children have been placed with a family member, McCoy said.