Talladega Police chief works with local AARP members about avoiding scams

AARP

Chief Diane Thomas, center, with AARP members.

 Courtesy photo

As technology marches forward, one of the downsides is that criminals and scammers now have whole new areas of opportunity to rip off people. No one is safe, but phone and internet scams most often target older people, who may be less familiar or comfortable with new technology.

Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas recently addressed American Association of Retired Persons members about “safety and scams” during a presentation earlier this week at the Talladega County Extension Service. The presentation touched on phishing, internet merchandise scams, romance scams and other forms of fraud, as well as gun safety and other areas of concern.