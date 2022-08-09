Talladega Police chief works with local AARP members about avoiding scams

As technology marches forward, one of the downsides is that criminals and scammers now have whole new areas of opportunity to rip off people. No one is safe, but phone and internet scams most often target older people, who may be less familiar or comfortable with new technology.
Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas recently addressed American Association of Retired Persons members about “safety and scams” during a presentation earlier this week at the Talladega County Extension Service. The presentation touched on phishing, internet merchandise scams, romance scams and other forms of fraud, as well as gun safety and other areas of concern.
As the holidays approach, scams tend to increase, she said. Phishing, a form of fraud involving a criminal pretending to be a reputable business, organization or person. The scammer “distributes malicious links or attachments in an attempt to get you to share personal information or click on an infected URL sent via email, social media, text message or other messaging apps,” she said. “Phishing emails may claim they noticed suspicious activity or log-in attempts, say there is a problem with your payment information or include a fake invoice. They may claim that you have money, or pretend that there is a family emergency that you need to respond to immediately.”
And you cannot be too careful.
“Scammers often use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller id or, when emailing, include a reputable company’s logo," she said. "They pressure you to respond immediately and often insist that you make payments in a very specific manner — with gift cards, for example.”