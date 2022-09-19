 Skip to main content
Talladega Police Chief receives certificate of appreciation from city BoE

Thomas

Diane Thomas, the city’s first female police chief, was presented with the certificate by Mental Health Coordinator Phyllis Seals.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and the city board of education gave Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas a certificate of appreciation last week in honor of National Police Woman Day.

Thomas, the city’s first female police chief, was presented with the certificate by Mental Health Coordinator Phyllis Seals.