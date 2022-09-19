Talladega Police Chief receives certificate of appreciation from city BoE

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and the city board of education gave Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas a certificate of appreciation last week in honor of National Police Woman Day.
Thomas, the city’s first female police chief, was presented with the certificate by Mental Health Coordinator Phyllis Seals.
“I am honored and thankful to receive this recognition from Dr. Lee and the Talladega City Schools,” Thomas said. “I am always thrilled to hear that other women are inspired by my career. This is a field that requires hard work and dedication, and I encourage women who are interested in police work to pursue their goals and aim high.”
Thomas was hired as police chief earlier this year but brings more than 30 years experience in law enforcement to the position. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master of justice administration from Faulkner University, as well as numerous leadership certifications and awards.