Talladega police chief offers crime-prevention tips

crime prevention

Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas (center) gave a presentation on holiday retail security at a recent meeting of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Submitted photo

Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas discussed holiday retail security at a recent gathering of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.

During a presentation for Lunch and Learn on Thursday last week, Thomas discussed the importance of having a security system and keeping it updated, stressing that having good video footage greatly increases the likelihood of solving a crime. She encouraged businesses to limit the amount of money in cash registers, and highlighted the importance of keeping the back door locked, avoiding night deposits and seeking a police escort if necessary when leaving work in the evening. 