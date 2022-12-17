Talladega police chief offers crime-prevention tips

Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas discussed holiday retail security at a recent gathering of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
During a presentation for Lunch and Learn on Thursday last week, Thomas discussed the importance of having a security system and keeping it updated, stressing that having good video footage greatly increases the likelihood of solving a crime. She encouraged businesses to limit the amount of money in cash registers, and highlighted the importance of keeping the back door locked, avoiding night deposits and seeking a police escort if necessary when leaving work in the evening.
While some businesses and homeowners hang security signs without investing in a security system, that is not, she said, an effective way of reducing crime. She also urged attendees to be careful about wearing flashy and/or expensive jewelry that might attract criminals.
“Do everything you can to protect your assets,” she said, adding the Talladega Police Department is available to help local businesses evaluate their security plans.
“Today’s lunch and learn was a very informative event for local businesses discussing holiday security. We would like to thank Chief Thomas and the City of Talladega for reaching out and working with our businesses by providing them valuable information and tips to help keep their store and employees safe,” said Jason Daves, executive director of the chamber of commerce. “The Chamber’s next lunch and learn will be in January and we look forward to providing more resources for our members.”