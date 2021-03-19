Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby announces his retirement

After a 26-year career in law enforcement, including 21 years with Talladega Police and eight as chief, Jason Busby announced that he will be retiring next week.
Captain John McCoy will serve as interim chief until the incoming city manager names a permanent replacement.
“After several months of prayer and conversations with my family, I have made the decision to retire as chief,” Busby said in a statement released Friday. “I would like to make it clear this has nothing to do with the recent change in city administration. Those that are close to me know that it was a decision made over several months, and one I think is for the best. I have thoroughly enjoyed the years I have spent as a police officer in Talladega and love this city. I feel blessed to have served as chief of police since 2013. I wish nothing for the best for the city and the department, and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life.”
Busby said he plans to work through the end of next week, then “take it easy for that first little bit. I don’t want to make any hasty decisions about my next step, about what deciding my next career is going to be.”
He added, “I’m going to miss everything, the people who work here, the people in the community that I’ve gotten to know over the last 21 years. And I’ll miss the job.”
“There are just too many people to name, too many individuals who have supported me over the years. I would like to say thanks to all the individuals who supported me over the years and all who have been there for me throughout my career.”
“I am thankful that I was able to make it where I did,” he added. “There are very few people that are blessed enough to serve as police chief, especially for the number of years I was able to,” he said. “This is a great city and a great department, and I am glad I have been able to train the people to fill the void to come in behind me.”