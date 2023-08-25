Talladega police chief earns executive designation

Talladega police Chief Diane Thomas has earned the Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) designation from the State of Alabama Officers’ Standards and Training Commission. According to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, Thomas was honored for this achievement during the recent Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach.
In order to earn this designation, a police chief must successfully complete 240 hours of study and training through the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police and the University Partnership of Alabama. Thomas was the only female police chief at the conference to receive this honor.