Talladega Police Capt. Thornton retires after more than 20 years in law enforcement

Talladega Police Captain Patrick Thornton ended more than two decades in law enforcement with a retirement celebration Wednesday afternoon at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
After presenting him with his badge, his duty weapon and a letter of commendation, Chief Jason Busby said, “This is definitely not a retirement ceremony that I thought I would be speaking at as chief of police.”
Busby said he and Thornton had worked together for pretty much the entirety of their careers. Thornton was at the police academy when Busby was first hired, he said, and the two had worked on the same shift in the patrol division early in their careers. During the course of his career, Thornton had held almost every job in the department except for chief, and had also served as a member of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
“He did a lot of good,” Busby said. “He knows people all over the state, and they all have complimentary things to say about him. He’s been very successful in his law enforcement career, but I also consider him a friend. We talk daily, and after hours and on weekends.
"I’ve gotten to know him on a different level, and I can say personally that he will be missed. I wish him success in all his future endeavors and I appreciate his service. I know he is looking forward to his next chapter, and I think that might include a golf game.”
Photos: Talladega Police Captain Thornton retires
Thornton said he's enjoyed his career.
"People will talk about the alpha males, the tactical people, but I’ve always thought of myself more as a people person than a tactical person," he said. "That might make my retirement a little easier.
“And as for any advice I might have, I can just say make sure that other cops aren’t your other friends. Have other buddies, other hobbies, outside of work. Get involved in your church, your family. I definitely want to thank my family, for putting up with the late nights and missed anniversaries.”
Thornton also commented on the variety of jobs he has held since joining the police department in 1999: “I’ve been everything but the chief,” he said. “It’s funny how God works sometimes.”