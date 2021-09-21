Talladega Police asks for help locating 16-year-old girl

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday evening.
Breanna Weaver is described as a 16-year-old white female standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair with multicolored streaks. When last seen, she was wearing a black Jack’s Hamburgers uniform.
She was last seen at Jack’s about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she got a ride to Sylacauga with a co-worker. The last documented sighting of Weaver was in Sylacauga about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to Det. Lisa Garrett, Weaver’s phone appears to have been used in Montgomery since she left Sylacauga.
Weaver is in foster care in Talladega, Garrett added.
Anyone with information on Weaver’s location should call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.