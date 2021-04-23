Talladega Police ask for help identifying a woman accused of using stolen card

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman seen in this photo, seen shortly before using a stolen debit card at the Talladega Walmart last month.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim reported losing her Metro Bank debit card in Talladega. She had been told by her bank that the card had been used at least nine times in Talladega, and there had been an attempt to use it at the Walmart in Oxford.
The card was used at the Talladega Walmart on three different occasions March 22 for purchases totaling $157.39. The same day, the card was also used at Shoe Show for $139.98, Murphy Oil for $43.77, the Chevron station at Battle and Haynes for $19 and at KFC for $42.43, all on March 22.
The woman appears to have been a passenger in a silver or gray, newer model Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information on this woman should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave anonymous tips on the city’s web site at talladega.com.