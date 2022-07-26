Talladega plans public forum to discuss comprehensive plan

The city of Talladega will host the first public forum to discuss a new comprehensive plan Aug. 11 from 5-6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and any interested citizens are invited to attend.
According to Public Information Officer Mary Sood, “a comprehensive plan is a long-term outline of a city’s goals and future plans in regard to transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, housing, and more. … City leadership would like to make everyone aware of the upcoming public kick-off Meeting for our city’s comprehensive planning process.”