Talladega plans for new website to tout tourism in the city

The city of Talladega is working to develop a new website touting the ongoing effort to draw tourists into the city.
City Manager Seddrick Hill, Councilman Joe Power, Public Information Officer Mary Sood and Hall of Heroes curator Jimmy Williams recently met with five of the city’s department heads (City Planner Robert Buyher, Public Works Director Karen Phillips, Acting Community Appearance Director Derrick Pointer, City Clerk Joanna Medlen and building inspector Jeanette Jueckstock) to discuss the new website.
“The website is one of many initiatives designed to help increase tourism and ensure the community’s growth and economic development while also enhancing pride,” Hill said in a news release. “While hundred of thousands of tourists from other states flock to the Talladega Superspeedway, TOP Trails OHV Park, (Civilian Marksmanship Program) Talladega Park and other high profile sites, the city … is on a mission to show more what Talladega has to offer.” The release also specifically mentions the Ritz Theater, Heritage Hall Museum and the Hall of Heroes as major draws.
Hall of Heroes is overseeing the design of the tourism website, which will have links to numerous area attractions and points of interest.
“The website will have a tremendous economic impact," Hill said. "It will showcase our community and help attract tourists as well as business and industry. It will encourage the thousands of tourists who already come to this area … to shop at our stores, dine at our restaurants and experience all that Talladega has to offer.”
Added Hill: “The website is one aspect of a wide-reaching initiative to transform the city by making major infrastructure improvements such as paving streets; hosting more outdoor community events and activities; continuing to expand recently implemented cleaning campaigns; strengthening codes and ordinances and increasing traffic at local businesses. The bidding process to use a $200,000 community development block grant to remove 14 blighted homes is currently underway.”
The city council has not approved a new paving plan for the current fiscal year, but have all councilmen have named paving as a major priority.
The city is also applying to the Main Street Alabama Network Community and Alabama Communities of Excellence . It has been accepted into the former, and representatives of city government recently attended the New City Application Workshop. The latter application is still pending.
“ACE and Main Street Alabama offer resources, expertise and training opportunities that will help us transform Talladega, but we have to demonstrate that we are serious about growing and prospering, “ Hill said.